The Web Can Do What!?

Showcase the incredible capabilities of the modern web by the Chrome for Developers team. As passionate web enthusiasts, our goal is to inspire creators to build better, more engaging, and innovative web experiences.

At the heart of this project is a commitment to openness, collaboration, and continuous improvement. We invite you to explore our site, learn from our examples, and join us in shaping the future of the web. Together, we can create a more accessible, efficient, and delightful online world for everyone.